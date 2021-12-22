Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot weeks after Aryan Khan's bail in drugs case

Appears like superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family is moving back to the normal as the actor on Wednesday was spotted at a shoot set in Mumbai--weeks after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

A picture of King Khan is doing rounds on social media--Instagram and Twitter, where the 'Dilwale' actor is seen entering a shoot set while wearing a black T-shirt and glasses, with his hair tied up in a messy bun.

The picture took SRK's fans into a frenzy that made the snap trend on number three on Twitter.

"One random pic of #ShahRukhKhan from the sets and #Pathan smashes up into the trendlist!! Yuhi King nahi bolte!!" a fan wrote.

Referencing his upcoming movie, a fan tweeted, "#Pathan king Khan #ShahRukhKhan is back. @iamsrk Happy moment for fans like me."

A week earlier, SRK's wife- interior designer Gauri Khan also shared a sneak peek of her latest project-- the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad. With her post, it was evident that Gauri was back to work in full swing, post her son Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The Bombay High Court recently relieved Aryan Khan from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week.

However, the court directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned. Aryan Khan along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.

Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

If certain rumours are true, then SRK will be seen sharing screen space for a big-budget film with Sanjay Dutt soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor