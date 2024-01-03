Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai with Gauri Khan, Abram after New Year vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their son Abram returned to Mumbai after a family vacation.

King Khan along with his wife and son had gone for a New Year vacation.

On Tuesday night, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai after celebrating New Year with his family.

The 'Dunki actor was spotted exiting a private airport in Mumbai.

SRK donned a huge black hoodie and was seen hiding behind his bodyguards.

Soon after, his family also stepped out. Abram wore a black hoodie while Gauri looked beautiful in a white jacket.

Meanwhile, talking about SRK's recent release 'Dunki,' marks the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year.

'Pathaan' grossed Rs 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed Rs 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed Rs 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor