Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri Khan 34 years ago

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King Of Romance and today on Valentine's Day the Swades actor revealed interesting details about his first ever Valentine's Day celebration with wife Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and announced that he will answer a few questions from fans. “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!” he wrote. One fan was curious to know about SRK’s first gift for Valentine’s Day to his wife Gauri Khan. “What was your first gift for Valentines day to Gauri Mam? @iamsrk #AskSRK.”

Shah Rukh Khan replied that it has been over 34 years now and that he gifted her a pair of pink plastic earrings! “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…” wrote Shah Rukh. Meanwhile, keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, another fan asked, “What gift do you want from your loved ones ( fans) on Valentine's Day? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” Shah Rukh Khan won hearts, as he replied, “You have already given it to me…so much love for #Pathaan.” On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.