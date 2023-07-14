Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s Spy Universe Film ‘Tiger vs Pathaan shelved?

With the massive success of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Raj Productions is eagerly now gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. While the viewers loved watching the two characters’ friendship in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan,’ the invincibles will indeed be taking on one another in the latest additions to the spy universe.The production company behind the Indian spy universe YRF, according to an anonymous source, isn’t commenting anything about this project as of now as the crew has some major and distinctive plans to unveil it in a big way, but the production work on the movie – ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ has already begun. However, the latest buzz is that Tiger vs Pathaan is all but shelved as per a report in Koimoi.

Says a source close to Shah Rukh Khan, “This was more a case of wishful thinking than a real project. Bringing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger together was just a pie in the sky, nowhere close to the storyboard. The project is financially impractical. After paying the two Khans their market price, or may even after a discount, there will be little or no financial tenability to the project.”The source reveals that the project was aborted even before it was considered seriously. “It’s one thing for Salman's Tiger to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, and vice versa. But for the two Khans to do a full-fledged film together is asking for too much.”

Earlier, Salman Khan made a special cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked SRK’s return to the silver screens after a hiatus of four years. The two were seen as partners in the action entertainer, warding off the evil guys. Their equation was lauded by fans. Shah Rukh and Salman, shared screen space in several films together, including Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Speaking of Tiger 3, the film is the sequel to Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The first film of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012. Apart from Salman, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif, who worked both in Tiger and Tiger 2, will be reprising her role in Tiger 3.