Shah Rukh Khan says he 'respects' his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan as 'colleagues' in the professional space

Mumbai Oct 30 Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently took the internet by storm with his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter).

During the Q&A session, Shah Rukh Khan was seen answering a lot of questions by fans and stirring headlines. A fan questioned him over working with his children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, in the professional space. The question read, - “AskSRK How does it feel being directed by Aryan in some scenes and now acting alongside Suhana in your upcoming film? Must be a proud dad moment!”

To this, SRK, with all humility and love for his babies, replied, "On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work." Offsets…I just wish and pray their hard work pays off." When another fan asked him about working with Suhana Khan in King, SRK simply wrote, "Apna apna sa lagta hai (It feels personal.)" In another round of questions, a fan asked him if the megastar ever watches his own movies.

The question read, “Sir, do you ever rewatch your old films and think, “Wow, this guy’s good?” #AskSRK” Answering to this, SRK replied, “Actually I hardly watch my old films…but when I chance upon them…I feel very shy and awkward.” Another fan was seen requesting SRK for the second part of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Bad***as of Bollywood.

The fan wrote, “Sir, tell Aryan we need the second part of Bad***as of Bollywood.” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it.” For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan debuted as a director in the Hindi film industry with the OTT series directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The web series, which aired on the 18th of September, made its way to fans’ hearts, winning Aryan a lot of appreciation from industry folks and audiencess alike.

The Ba****ds of Bollywood starred Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sehar Bamba, Manoj Bawa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Gautami Kapoor. It saw cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh and was created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan.

