Shah Rukh Khan says romantic films are his ‘least favourite’ genre

Mumbai, Aug 15 Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who has been recently feted with the top honour at the 77th edition of Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, has shared that for him as a viewer, all other film genres preside over romantic movies.

The actor, who is known as the “King of romance”, won the Pardo alla Carriera (also known as the Career Leopard) at the Locarno Film Festival for his contribution to cinema, and opened up on his switch to the genre of action films in his 50s.

The actor told ‘Variety’ that he is surprised by the term of being a romantic hero, and never thought of himself as that, to be honest.

He said, “The other day, I was sitting with (director) Aditya Chopra, who kind of started this process with ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. And he said, ‘If we count, you’ve done about five or six romantic films, which are considered classic, sweeping romantic. I think I agree with him, but one gets obviously classified as that”.

The megastar further mentioned that he has a dream, and wants to have a room with pictures where if he looks at his work, every film should feel of a genre that he has grown up watching.

He told ‘Variety’, “I’m not limited to a genre as a viewer. I like to see action films. Strangely, my least favourite is romantic films. I like science-fiction films, dystopian world films, off-beat, human drama films”

“I love courtroom dramas. I love thrillers. I sometimes like a horror film. I just felt a couple of years when I wasn’t working, that I haven’t done an out-and-out action film. I like Tom Cruise films. ‘Mission Impossible’, you don’t really have to worry. You will come back satisfied more often than not”, he added.

