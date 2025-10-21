Shah Rukh Khan shares warm Diwali greetings with glimpse of his homely celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Diwali. He also offered a glimpse from a homely puja ceremony in his social media post.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a picture from his family's Diwali festivities, which seemingly also featured his wife, Gauri Khan.

"Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all," the actor wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQCshEjk6Yt/

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for hosting one of the biggest Diwali parties in Bollywood, kept his celebrations minimal and intimate this year, apparently due to the ongoing renovations at his residence, Mannat. Nonetheless, the actor did not forget to share his greetings to fans like every year.

Many other celebrities also came forward to extend Diwali messages across social media platforms, including Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Soha Ali Khan, Dhanush, Jr NTR, Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif among others.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations, which was observed on Monday, October 20.

On the work front on SRK, the Bollywood star is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his cult classic, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'King', which reportedly also features Suhana Khan.

Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor