Shah Rukh Khan shuts down user who asked 'Jawan ka kitna booking corporate hai aur kitna real?'

Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen with Jawan, and to hype the excitement, Shah Rukh conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter. The advance booking of Jawan has created records as over 2 lakh tickets have been sold across India. A netizen tried to outsmart SRK and asked him whether the numbers of advance booking records are for real or if the marketing team had done corporate booking to create hype around the film. The internet user asked him, "#Jawan ka Kitna Booking Cooperate hai aur Kitna real? #AskSRK."

Shah Rukh noticed the tweet and gave a strong reply to him. He wrote, "Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan."

As per the report of Sacnilk, Jawan's 1st day advance booking gross is Rs 13.95 crores. Taran Adarsh, on his social media, shared the advance booking status and reported that till September 3, Sunday, 12 noon, 203,300 tickets have been sold across the national chains. Atlee-directed Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year. The action-thriller also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, along with a cameo appearance of Deepika Padukone. The movie will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.