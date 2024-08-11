Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on his role in upcoming film 'King', says "have to lose some weight..."

Locarno [Switzerland], August 11 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

During a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, he discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan has been part of several action movies like 'Jawan', 'Pathaan', among others. The 'Darr' star shared that he finds action challenging and exhausting.

As he mentioned, "Action is difficult, you have to practice it learn it and doubles are doing some of the dangerous stunts. I have some wonderful guys. But 80 per cent you have to finally do it yourself if you have to sell it truthfully. Otherwise, it doesn't look right. It's the worst thing to see me on sets after action...."

Star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Like always, King Khan left the audience in awe with his everlasting charm. Several visuals from the festival surfaced online in which SRK can be seen making the crowd go crazy with his presence.

Decked up in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers, Shah Rukh's dapper look for the festival acted as a feast for the eyes. His long hair made him look breathtakingly captivating.

The main highlight was surely his speech, which drew constant cheers and other ecstatic reactions. The Instagram handle of the Locarno Film Festival is flooded with pictures and videos of SRK from the festival.

As per Variety, SRK began by acknowledging the warm reception he received.

"Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he quipped, referencing his famous open-armed pose.

He went on to praise the festival's location.

"It's a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno," he remarked, adding with a grin, "So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It's just like being home in India."

SRK then shared his thoughts on cinema.

"I truly believe cinema has been the most profound and influential artistic medium of our age. I've had the privilege of being part of this for many years, and this journey has taught me a few lessons," he added.

The actor emphasized the universal nature of art and filmmaking, stating, "Art is the act of affirming life above all. It goes beyond every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It need not be political. It need not be polemical. It need not sermonize. It need not be intellectualised. It need not moralize."

He continued, "Art and cinema only need to say what it feels from the heart, to express its truth. And that, to me, is the biggest creativity, honestly."

Reflecting on his 35-year career in the film industry, SRK touched on the diverse roles he has played. "I've been a villain, I've been a champ, I've been a superhero, I've been a zero, I've been a rejected fan, and I've been a very, very resilient lover."

The 'Jawan' star concluded his speech by promising the audience that he will always push his boundaries.

"With the promise that awards like this encourage me to keep on trying to embody all the facets of life, to embody all the emotions, and to try to give that one more take, one more shot, one more emotion, and hopefully a little bit of love, so that all of you feel a little joyful," he said.

When SRK is there humour is guaranteed.

As the crowd cheered, SRK made one last attempt at pronouncing the award's name, before laughing and saying, "Can you keep a shorter name? Just like, 'arrivederci'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor