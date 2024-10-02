Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' to release in Japan on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : After achieving massive success in India, the blockbuster film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is all set for a grand release in Japan.

On Wednesday, SRK treated fans with a video of the film with Japanese subtitles.

Along with a caption, that read, "Get ready for an intense, fiery and action-packed adventure as #Jawan makes its way to Japan!#Jawan arrives in Japan on 29th November!"

Jawan will release on November 29 in Japan.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. 'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

Released on September 7, 2023, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

