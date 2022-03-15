Shah Rukh Khan teases new OTT venture

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday, got fans all hyped up by announcing his new venture in the OTT world, the details of which were later revealed by Salman Khan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor shared a poster of him with his thumbs up and 'SRK+ Coming Soon' written on it. Along with it, he tweeted, "Kuch Kuch hone wala hai OTT ki duniya mein."

The announcement got SRK's fans and friends all excited and congratulatory wishes started pouring in. Among these well-wishers was Salman, who within a few minutes retweeted and wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+."

Later, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that he will be collaborating with SRK on his app. He tweeted, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+." Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!"

Last year, SRK had teased his OTT debut by sharing a couple of promotional videos about his absence from these platforms. It featured him in a discussion with his manager while fans thronged the gates of his house Mannat.

SRK was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in 'Pathaan', which will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

