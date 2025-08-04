Shah Rukh Khan thanks Shashi Tharoor for a "simple praise" in his witty style; check post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, known for his witty sense of humour, has dropped an epic response to Shashi Tharoor's congratulatory message over his Natinal film Award.

Taking to X, Shashi Tharoor congratulated King Khan and wrote, "A National Treasure wins a National Award!"

In response, the 'Jawan' actor in his trademark style thanked the politician and quipped, "Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian... ha ha."

Tharoor's message arrived on the heels of many other celebrities who congratulated the actor on the milestone. Stars like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Suriya Sivakumar, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman, Ravi Kishan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Allu Arjun extended their messages across social media platforms.

The 71st National Film Awards were announced, recognising Shah Rukh Khan as Best Actor for his performance in Atlee's 'Jawan.'

Right after the news came out, the actor shared a gratitude message on social media, thanking his fans for their support.

"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today," he wrote in the post.

The 2024 action-drama features Shah Rukh in a double role as father and son alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others.

The film tells the story of Azad, a jailer of an all-female prison, who works with the women inmates against the corrupt system.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'King.' While Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to be a part of the film, an official cast announcement is yet to be made.

