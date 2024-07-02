Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured with Pardo alla Carriera at 77th Locarno Film Festival

Mumbai, July 2 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera, or career leopard, which pays tribute to his career in Indian cinema, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

The 58-year-old star, who has a career spanning over three decades in Hindi cinema, will be feted with the honour at Locarno’s iconic Piazza Grande on August 10, according to a statement.

Along with the honour, as a tribute to the star, Shah Rukh’s iconic 2022 film 'Devdas' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will be screened on August 11, and SRK will appear at the Forum @Spazio Cinema for a conversation open to the public.

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director, expressed his excitement, stating, “To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema are unparalleled.”

“Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films,” Nazzaro said in a statement.

The artistic director also tagged SRK as a ‘people’s hero’, describing him as sophisticated yet grounded.

“Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times,” Nazzaro concluded.

Since his debut in 1992 with 'Deewana', Shah Rukh Khan has starred in numerous blockbusters, including 'Baazigar', 'Darr', 'Anjaam', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Dil Se', 'Happy New Year', 'Dilwale', 'Swades', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Chennai Express', 'Raees', 'Pathan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'.

The 77th Locarno Film Festival, which emerged in the aftermath of World War II, will commence on August 7 and conclude on August 17.

