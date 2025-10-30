Shah Rukh Khan to greet fans from Mannat balcony on birthday? Actor drops a tease

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might be away from Mannat due to the ongoing renovations at his home, but the actor is still looking forward to meeting his fans on his birthday this year.

The 'Jawan' star is all set to ring in his 60th birthday on November 2, with fans already celebrating the same across social media platforms. Ahead of his birthday, Shah Rukh surprised fans by interacting with them through his much-loved #ASKSRK session.

As fans flooded the post with questions for the superstar, many also wondered if SRK would be engaging in his annual birthday tradition from Mannat's balcony.

In response to one of the fans, the actor, in his witty style, said, "Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!!"

Many others even shared details about their visit to Mumbai for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations. "Welcome see you on 2nd," the actor replied to a fan.

Throughout the interactive session, Shah Rukh also expressed his joy over the special film festival organised to mark his six-decade milestone. "I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all....u tell your friends to do the same please. And Dil Se was really Dil Se," he said.

On the other hand, excited fans flooded the comment section with questions about SRK's upcoming film with Siddharth Anand, playfully urging him to share details.

In one of his replies, SRK teased the filmmaker and added, "astrologer se toh @justSidAnand meri dates maangta rehta hai!!!"

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'King', which reportedly also features Suhana Khan. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film.

