Shah Rukh Khan twins in black with Salman Khan at Sultan's 57 birthday

Superstar Salman Khan hosted a grand bash last night for his close friends from the industry on his 57th birthday today, December 27. A host of celebrities made their presence felt at the do.Unlike every year, this year the bash was not held in his Panvel farmhouse, rather it was organized at sister Arpita Khan’s house. A lot of well-known personalities from the industry came to mark their presence at Salman’s 57th birthday bash. But the one name who really grabbed all the limelight on his arrival was King Khan.

The birthday boy looked dapper in all-black attire. He wore a plain black tee that he paired with black leather pants. The Wanted star completed his look with black shoes, a black belt, and his iconic bracelet. Shah Rukh on the other hand too wore an all-black outfit. He too wore a plain black tee which he paired with black cargo pants and grey shoes. Others who attended the bash included Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, and Genelia Deshmukh and many others