Shah Rukh Khan unveils trailer of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bhakshak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer of his new production film 'Bhakshak' starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the trailer which he captioned, "A story of resilience that needs to be told. #Bhakshak a film inspired by true events, releasing on 9th February, only on Netflix!"

Featuring Bhumi Pednekar, who offers a glimpse of her powerful performance as Vaishali Singh, a determined journalist on a mission to expose a heinous crime. Inspired by true events, the film promises to captivate audiences with a tale of bravery and the quest for justice.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about the film, Pulkit said the story is deeply personal to him and shaping the journey of an investigative journalist in her pursuit of justice and truth has been "an incredibly enriching experience" as a director.

"My aspiration is for this film to reach audiences across the globe as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries."

Bhumi said in her journey as an actor, she has always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative.

"Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like 'Bhakshak' and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world."

Apart from this, Bhumi will also be seen in an upcoming untitled film alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

