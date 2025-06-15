Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan to Avinash Tiwary: TOP 5 Actors Who Are Stealing Hearts in Suits

No other charm beats that of a tailored suit! When it comes to serving ultimate male fashion moments, suiting up works best to grab attention and establish your presence. Our very own Bollywood actors have dished out major fashion goals by serving looks in black suits, and also stealing our hearts! Take a look at 5 actors who exude killer looks in black suits!

Shah Rukh Khan: King of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan brings an effortless charm and edge to his suit ensembles - a piece that creates an extension of his personality and aura that radiates silent power! Additionally, he amps his look with subtle accessories and a statement watch.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur brings the spark in a neatly tailored black suit, featuring metallic hooped patterns across the coat. Keeping it simple and sophisticated, Aditya simply glams the quotient with glossy shoes.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor exudes an unbeatable aura by donning a deep purple suit and completing his appearance with solid brown shoes. He brings a subtle rough edge by styling his hair in a slightly messy style, elevating his off-beat urban energy that makes him a standout among everyone else.

Avinash Tiwary

The charm of a simple black suit never fades, and Avinash Tiwary proves the point in a black suit by Lubin. He sports a shirt, giving a peek into his sleek neck, yet keeping the sophistication intact. Keeping his look devoid of any unnecessary accessories, he simply defines class with just the suit.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan sports a buttoned-down ribbed shirt, and pairs it up with a coat featuring wide collars. The actor keeps his look clean and neat, and simply completes it with black shoes.