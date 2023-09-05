Shah Rukh Khan Visits Tirupati With Daughter Suhana, Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' is just two days away from release! While the fans' excitement is at an all-time high, the superstar was seen arriving in Tirupati along with his daughter, Suhana Khan, early in the morning on Tuesday, September 5. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also accompanied them. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana were also offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple.

A video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, was trending a great deal on social media. Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip. Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham