Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, says "keep running and inspiring us"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a picture which he captioned, "Tough runs don't last....tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you....has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday....keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours... is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan."

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'.

Recently SRK and Amitabh also appeared together after 17 years in an advertisement.

Shah Rukh, during an interactive session on X, shared how he felt working with Big B after so many years.

One of the users asked, "Kuch Line for @SrBachchan ke liye...#AskSRK ."

To which, Shah Rukh responded, " It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Jawan' which received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

