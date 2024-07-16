Shah Rukh Khan's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Attends Naked Party In Berlin; Actress Runs Away In 20 Minutes

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who is on a vacation in Europe, recently attended a ‘naked party’ in the city of Berlin in Germany. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she claimed that it was a horrendous experience for her and that she didn’t enjoy it at all. The actor also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share about her experience, writing, “Just attended a body positivity/ naked party in Berlin. Reminded me of the quote: dont be so open minded that ur brains fall out. Desi girl forever. Need a sĥower & some gayatri mantra chanting. Baapre”.

Talking about the experience, she said, “These things are very, very common over here. The whole point of it is to promote body positivity and get over hang-ups with our bodies. I thought, ‘chalo, experience karte hai’. The party was held in a bar which belonged to a friend of a friend. I was put on the guest list. I went for it and in no time, I ran away as I am too desi. Mujhe kisi ke b**bs ya b**ocks nahin dekhne hai (I don’t want to seen one’s private parts)!”

She continued, “But it was all in good spirit. It’s meant to be a fun and positive thing. It’s not vulgar at all. But as Indians, we are raised to be quite conscious of our body”. She spent around 20 minutes at the party, and it was an all-night party. She said she enjoyed it, but “I am a desi girl.” Her daughter, Kaveri, doesn’t know that she attended the party, but is confident that she will be chill about it. She explains, “She’ll be happy I went for something like this. Even though I ran away in 20 minutes, at least I tried going.” On the work front, Suchitra was last seen in the play Ek Haan alongside Shekhar Suman. She is known for her work in films such as My Wife's Murder, Aag, Karma Aur Holi, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, Old Couple, and more.



