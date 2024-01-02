Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' enters Rs 400 crore club worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recently released comedy-drama film 'Dunki' has now entered the Rs 400 crore club globally.

Taking to Instagram, production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared a post which they captioned, "Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

The film has garnered an impressive Rs 400.40 cr worldwide, crossing the Rs 400 cr barrier and is all set to cross Rs 200 cr at the Indian box office.

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. 'Pathaan' grossed Rs 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed Rs 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed Rs 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smased several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, SRK has still not announced his next project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor