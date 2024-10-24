Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fauji’ to re-air on Doordarshan with all 13 episodes

Mumbai, Oct 24 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s first major project as an actor “Fauji”, which hit the small screen in 1989, is re-airing on the channel Doordarshan and will showcase all 13 episodes from the show.

The re-airing will commence from October 24, Thursday. The episodes will be broadcast every Monday to Thursday on DD National, allowing fans to relive the iconic show.

Doordarshan’s Director General, Kanchan Prasad, said in a statement: “Fauji is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences. As we look forward to Fauji 2, airing the original series is a perfect way to reconnect with the roots of this iconic show and celebrate its legacy before its next chapter unfolds.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Kapoor, “Fauji” follows the training of an Indian Army commando regiment. It was Shah Rukh Khan's debut in television and the superstar essayed the role of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai.

It showcased the story of a new set of recruits as they begin their training to become commandos in the Indian Army. The series highlighted the daily struggles of the recruits including physical training, the pranks they play on each other, and the punishments they receive from their officers.

The show also had Rakesh Sharma playing Major Vikram "Vicky" Rai, Amina Shervani as Kiran Kochar, Manjula Avtar as Captain Madhu Rathore, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Sanjay Taneja, Vikram Chopra and Jayshree Arora to name a few.

Rakesh was supposed to play the center figure of the show, while SRK, was supposed to have been the second lead.

After SRK worked in “Fauji”, he was then seen in the TV series “Circus” BY Aziz Mirza. He was then seen in the “Idiot”, “Umeed”, “Wagle Ki Duniya” and the English language film “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones.”

The superstar made his debut in films in 1992 with “Deewana”, where he shared screen space alongside names Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. The film became a blockbuster after his career skyrocketed and made him the global icon he is today.

As of today, Shah Rukh Khan, who is fondly referred to as “King Khan”, has worked in over 100 films and is one of Indian cinema's ginormous stars. He has been feted with several honours including the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Order of Arts and Letters and Legion of Honour by the Government of France.

