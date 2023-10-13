Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan’ co-star Aaliyah Qureishi narrowly escapes Thailand mall shooting

‘Jawan’ actress Aaliyah Qureishi who played the role of Jhanvi, one of the members of Azad’s girl gang in the film, recently revealed about escaping unhurt from the Thailand mall shooting incident which killed two people. Taking to her Instagram account, Aaliyah shared a set of pictures from October 3 and described how the day started on a very ‘relaxed’ note for her and her friends, but ended with them ‘running away from a mall shooting, soaked in rain, desperately trying to find a tuk tuk to get back home’. In her lengthy caption, she described ‘We were coming up the escalator when we saw mass hysteria and someone yelled out “shooter”. As we ran back down we heard 3 gun shots. It was a terrifying experience.’ Further, Aaliyah also elaborated on how they spent some extra time at the currency exchange at the mall as ‘it took longer than expected’, and nearly missed the shooting incident. ‘What if we had not had problems, and spent only 5 minutes instead? Where would we have been at the time of the shooting? In the store, closer to him? I don’t know, but it makes me think that there’s some divine timing, and like the Burnt Toast Theory, something seemingly irritating could be a blessing in disguise, maybe even save your life’, penned Aaliyah. She concluded the post by mourning for the deceased’s families and urged to stay safe.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan was designed as Shah Rukh’s first pan-India film, with prominent releases in the Tamil and Telugu-language belts as well. The film has grossed a total of around Rs 60 crore from these versions. To further boost interest in the South of the country, Atlee also brought aboard Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, while Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment hosted a grand audio launch event – a staple pit stop in the South Indian publicity tour – prior to the film’s release. Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Lehar Khan, and Girija Oak are also a part of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone was seen in a special appearance. Up next, Shah Rukh Khan will return to big screens in December. The superstar is gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film, which is eyeing a Christmas release, marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu are also part of the movie. Dunki, which marks SRK's third project this year, is slated to lock horns with Prabhas' much-anticipated Salaar at the box office.