Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' continues to create history at box-office globally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : The highest-grossing Bollywood release this year, superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller 'Jawan' is unstoppable across the global box office.

The film is indeed ruling the box office like a king. As the film is running in its 5th week now, it seems to have seen no effect of the new releases.

Taking to Instagram, Red Chillies Entertainment treated fans with this exciting news.

Sharing the poster and captioned it, "Another day, another successful streak at the box office. That's Jawan for you! "

'Jawan' has successfully proved itself a strong player at the box office in India. Its collection figures are continually making a stronghold at the box office. With a monstrous collection of Rs 626.37 Crore in India, Jawan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (Original language). Additionally, looking at its collection overseas, the film is standing strong with a total of USD 45.39 million. Internationally, 'Jawan' has collected Rs 1117.36 Crore gross box office collection.

'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

Post the success of the movie, the makers recently held a press conference in Mumbai.

The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya make the stellar cast of the film, which his South helmer Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie 'Dunki' at the success event of 'Jawan'.

He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid."

Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

'Dunki' will face a big Bollywood clash with actor Prabhas' action thriller film 'Salaar'.

