Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ enters Rs 300 crore club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release action thrilled Jawan’ created a new record at the Indian box office.

The film has now entered the Rs 300 crore club in just 6 days.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news, “#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It’s a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 8.47 cr, Mon 2.42 cr, Tue 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 39.02 cr.”

‘Jawan’, which is helmed by Atlee, having arrived as an absolute festival, the film is creating new records.

The film has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the film, celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram.

The film's collection at the global box office stands at Rs 520.79 crore so far.

The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

