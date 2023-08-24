Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan sells tickets worth over a crore for opening day in the USA

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to release on September 7 and is already showing its force as the movie's advance booking crossed $150,000 (Rs 1.2 crore) mark overseas, said the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the movie's advance booking has been terrific in the US. The bookings were opened at 367 locations with around 1600 shows on day 1, and about 1900 tickets were sold till the morning.

“#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA CROSSES $150K mark. Advance sales - $151,187. Locations - 367; Shows - 1607; Tickets - 9691 #ShahRukhKhan is all set to make history in Bollywood by becoming the first actor to have two rs 100 cr+ opening day after #Pathaan,” he wrote. The film is helmed by Atlee, celebrated for his work in Tamil cinema. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.