Shah Rukh Khan's look from Upcoming Film 'KING' Leaked, Fans Go Crazy (See Pics)

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is constantly making headlines for various reasons. Shahrukh has delivered numerous successful films in Bollywood to date, boasting a massive fan base. His upcoming movie 'King' has been generating buzz for quite some time now. Shahrukh is dedicated to working on high-budget projects, with meticulous attention being paid on set to keep his movie look under wraps. Despite efforts to keep it under wraps, Shah Rukh Khan's look from the film has leaked and is going viral on social media.

On social media one photo of Shah Rukh is going viral, reports suggest that this look is from his upcoming film. Clad in a black shirt and sporting goggles, Shah Rukh Khan's rugged appearance has intrigued his fans, sparking discussions across social media platforms. Although these images have circulated widely, no official confirmation has been released on this matter.

Shah Rukh Khan's recent work, the year 2023 was particularly remarkable for him. Throughout the year, Shahrukh delivered hit after hit at the box office. The commencement of 2023 saw the release of Shahrukh's film 'Pathan', which created a stir. Subsequently, 'Jawan' hit the screens, breaking records as well. Closing the year on a high note, 'Dunki' graced the theatres, performing admirably at the box office.