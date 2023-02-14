Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become 5th highest grossing Indian film

Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film in history after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The film now stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹946 crore, as per Yash Raj Films. It is still behind SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2 and Dangal.

On Monday, YRF tweeted that Pathaan has become the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema (original language) with gross worldwide collection of ₹946 crore. As per the studio, the gross collection in India stands at ₹588 crore (nett ₹489 crore) and gross overseas collection stands at ₹358 crore. Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.