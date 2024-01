Shah Rukh Khan's security raised to Y+ category after death threats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Shah Rukh Khan to the Y+ category after he allegedly received death threats.

According to Maharashtra police, he had given a written complaint to the state government that he had been receiving death threat calls after the films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

Earlier, SRK was provided security by two police constables, apart from this he was accompanied by his own personal security guard.

Now his security has been raised to a Y+ category on the recommendations of the High Power Committee.

Shah Rukh Khan will now be accompanied by a team of 6 trained commandos of the state's VIP security unit at all times.

The police said that apart from the security of Shah Rukh his house will be guarded by 4 Mumbai Police personnel with weapons around the clock.

Talking about the success of his films, 'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

With his previous release 'Pathaan' and now 'Jawan', SRK has become the first actor to have two films grossing Rs 1000cr each in a single year.

Post the success of the movie, the makers recently held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya make the stellar cast of the film, which is his South helmer Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee. The film received massive responses from the audience and has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie 'Dunki' at the success event of 'Jawan'.

"We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'," the superstar said.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

