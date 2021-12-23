Shah Rukh returns to shoot for first time since Aryan's arrest and bail

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was seen back at work after months.Shah Rukh was seen in a black T-shirt with his long hair tied in a bun. He also wore sunglasses and his pictures were shared by his fan clubs. The superstar has been keeping low profile, ever since his son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai.

He was kept in jail for almost a month before being let out on bail. No drugs were found in Aryan Khan’s possession while the quantity recovered from other accused was ‘small’ under the NDPS Act, the court noted. NCB has alleged it seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of MDMA ecstasy after its raid on the cruise ship.Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018's Zero. He has not announced his next project since. There are, however, reports that he will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.