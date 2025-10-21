"Shah Rukh sir kissed me on my forehead and said 'kamaal kar diya': Raghav Juyal shares BTS moment from sets of 'King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actor Raghav Juyal has been the talk of the town since the release of his show 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood'.

With his compelling portrayal of Parvaiz in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he has once again proved his ability to bring any character to life.

Now all eyes are on his collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in one of his most-awaited films, 'King'.

In a virtual interview with ANI, Raghav shared a precious BTS moment from the sets of 'King' with SRK.

He shared, "I remember shooting a scene where Shah Rukh sir was also present. After my take, everyone on set clapped, and he came up to me, hugged me, kissed me on the forehead, and said, 'Kamaal kar diya.' That moment meant so much to me. I realised then that there's no insecurity in him and that's exactly why he's the King, and will always remain the King. If someone else performs well, he ensures the camera stays on them, gives them their moments, and supports them wholeheartedly. "

"Sabko tawajub dete hai who. No matter who it is. I have learnt so much from him," Raghav added.

'King', directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan and ace actress Deepika Padukone.

While not much has been revealed about King, Raghav has assured that the film will be a true treat for fans.

Meanwhile, Raghav has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and he couldn't be more grateful.

When asked if he met Aryan and Lakshya following the show's success, he said,"I talk to Lakshya every day. He was genuinely so happy for me. He kept saying, 'Your scenes are everywhere!' We're close friends, so we keep meeting and discussing things. He's busy with his next project, and I'm working on Paradise now."

"I also met Aryan, and we were just hugging each other, saying, 'We had to be number one!' It was such a special moment," Raghav recalled.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood marked Aryan's foray into direction. The show, which is out on Netflix, stars Bobby Deol, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh besides Raghav and Lakshya.

The show also created quite the buzz for its special cameos of Bollywood celebrities. Stars such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Karan Johar, and Emraan Hashmi made special appearances in the series.

