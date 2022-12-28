Shah Rukh-Taapsee to Vicky-Sara, 5 fresh Bollywood pairs to look for in 2023

As the new year is approaching, filmmakers across Bollywood are also revamping their onscreen castings to bring new and fresh 'jodis' to the audience.

Bollywood films are known for several things: their storylines, song-and-dance sequences and of course, the on-screen pairings of actors, which sometimes even define entire decades of cinema. Be it Raj Kapoor and Nargis, who were iconic throughout the 50s or SRK and Kajol, whose chemistry dominated the 90s, the lead pair of the films have always been one of the major USPs of films at the Indian box office.

The upcoming year has a number of films lined up which would have on-screen pairings never seen before. Let us take a look at some of them.

SHAH RUKH KHAN - TAAPSEE PANNU (DUNKI)

The 'King Khan' of Bollywood, who has been featured with a number of actresses over his 3-decade-long career, will grace the silver screen with 'Thappad' actor Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's drama film 'Dunki', which is set to release by the end of 2023.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA - DISHA PATANI (YODHA)

Filmmaker Karan Johar's action-thriller would bring together 'Student of the Year' actor Sidharth Malhotra and 'Malang' actor Disha Patani in their first film together. The film is all set to release on July 7, 2023.

VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN (LAXMAN UTEKAR's UNTITLED ROM-COM)

The 'Govinda Naam Mera' actor and 'Atrangi Re' actress teased the first look of their first venture together on Instagram. The shooting of this untitled romantic comedy helmed by 'Mimi' filmmaker Laxman Utekar has already wrapped up. No further details have been announced yet.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - ANANYA PANDAY (DREAM GIRL 2)

'Liger' actor Ananya Panday would appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel of the 2019 hit 'Dream Girl', which starred Nushratt Bharuccha. The film would grace the theatres on June 29, 2023.

RANBIR KAPOOR - SHRADDHA KAPOOR (TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR)

Director Luv Ranjan's upcoming rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will bring together actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on-screen for the first time. Ranjan recently revealed the duo's first look via the film's poster on social media.

