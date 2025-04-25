Shahat Gill storms back onto the pop scene with 'Bamb'

Mumbai, April 25 Punjabi music sensation, Shahat Gill, storms back onto the pop scene with her latest track "Bamb".

Produced by the powerhouse duo Rony & Gill, "Bamb" celebrates self-love, individuality, and unshakeable confidence, all wrapped in electrifying beats and an irresistibly bold hook.

Discussing her creative journey, Shahat shared, “There has always been an emotional and energetic element to Punjabi music, and I wanted to capture that passion through the perspective of power and femininity. ‘Bamb’ is a track for every woman who is confident and personified and can make an unforgettable impact. It's for my girls, who don’t need to make excuses for who they truly are. I hope the track motivates everyone to be the best ‘Bamb’ version of themselves.”

With its visually stunning music video, "Bamb" is raising the heat as it perfectly captures the song's electric energy. Packed with addictive hooks and Shahat's powerhouse vocals cutting through the mix, the track is already creating waves and promises to take over your playlists and set the club ablaze this season.

With notable releases like "Hulaare", "Everyday", "OG", and "Pagal Ay", Shahat is already making a wave in the Punjabi music scene.

Her last track "Who Was With You" encapsulated the raw emotions of a lover confronting betrayal.

Talking about the soulful medley, Shahat shared, "This track reflects one of the most challenging emotions we face in a relationship- betrayal. It's about confronting those toughest moments in life with grace and strength. I wanted to create something that not only resonates with those who've been hurt but also inspires them to move forward with their heads held high. Music has always been my way of processing and expressing emotions, and with 'Who Was With You' I hope listeners find both solace and strength."

