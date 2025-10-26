Shaheer Sheikh gets emotional as he recalls working with Kajol and Kriti Sanon in ‘Do Patti’

Mumbai, Oct 26 Television actor Shaheer Sheikh got emotional as he looked back on his experience of working alongside Kajol and Kriti Sanon in “Do Patti.”

Sharing his thoughts on the project, the actor expressed how special it was to collaborate with two of the industry’s most talented performers, calling it a memorable and creatively fulfilling journey. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shaheer shared a series of his photos with Kriti and Kajol and wrote, “A year ago, we sent this story out into the world. Today, I look back with so much gratitude. Thank you @kanika.d @kritisanon @beatnikbob5 @kajol @martratassepp @netflix_in @kathhapictures @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial.”

“The love and support from our audience was the best part. Thank you for watching, for sharing, and for making this film so special. This success is yours as much as it is ours. #thankyouAudience #DoPatti.”

In the first image, the ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor can be seen posing with Kajol and Kriti Sanon. In the next, he takes a selfie with writer Kanika Dhillon. Other photos capture behind-the-scenes moments of Shaheer with Kajol, Kriti, and other members of the film’s cast.

“Do Patti,” the debut film of director Shashanka Chaturvedi, marks Kriti Sanon’s first time portraying dual roles as twins. The story revolves around a police officer navigating a complex case involving a couple, where the wife, tormented by her jealous twin sister, accuses her husband of attempted murder. As the investigation unfolds, the intense rivalry between the twins also comes to light.

Commemorating one year of “Do Patti,” Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt message. Expressing her joy, she penned, “It’s been a year of my first butterfly (butterfly and red heart emoji) A film that I’ll always be proud of.. my first production.. (folded hands emoji) @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5. (sic)."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor