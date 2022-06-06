Shaheer Sheikh, Nikki Tamboli come together for latest track 'Ek Haseena Ne'

Mumbai, June 6 Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli have collaborated for the music video 'Ek Haseena Ne.'

Nikki, who is known for her recent stint in the reality show 'Khatra Khatra' shares about being part of the music video.

"I have become the heartbreak queen as the fans call me now with #EkHaseenane being my fourth heartbreak song and it only means I have done justice to my part."

On her working experience with Shaheer, she adds: "It's my first time working with Shaheer and undoubtedly. It was an amazing experience altogether."

"Even though it's a heartbreak song it's going to hold a place in the hearts of the audience because of its melody. I hope the audience loves it as much as we loved making it."

Sung by Ramji Gulati, lyrics by Moody Akkhar 'Ek Haseena Ne' is released on United white flag's YouTube channel.

