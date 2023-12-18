Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput annoyed as paparazzi target their Kids

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, the popular Bollywood couple, are frequently captured by paparazzi, often posing for the media. However, at a recent event, they became visibly irritated as photographers focused on capturing images of their children, leading to a moment of frustration. Shaid and Mira were attending their daughter Misha and son Zain's annual day function at Dhuribai Ambani International School. In video, Mira Rajput and Shahid were seen waiting outside the event venue where their kid's school's annual day event took place. As the family was waiting for their car to arrive, Mira looked unhappy.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are known for keeping their children away from the public eye and rarely sharing their pictures on social media. At a recent event, when paparazzi focused on their kids, Shahid expressed frustration. This isn't the first time; earlier, he confronted photographers shouting while clicking pictures at a family wedding, asking them not to disturb his kids. Shahid emphasized the need for privacy, urging the media to avoid capturing moments with his children.

On work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Farzi' which is streaming on Amazon Prime. He will also be a part of upcoming action thriller, 'Deva.' and will be doing romantic comedy with national award winner Kriti Sanon.