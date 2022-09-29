Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput move in their 58 crore dream home in Worli

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have moved out from their sea-facing Juhu apartment to their new abode in Worli. The couple had booked the luxurious apartment in 2018 and got possession in 2019. They have now finally shifted to their new home. As per reports, Shahid and Mira's new duplex home costs a whopping Rs 58 crore.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, a source said that the couple have already shifted to their new apartment, adding, They did a small Puja a few days ago and started staying there. Mira and Shahid personally took a keen interest in the interiors of their dream home. The pandemic did affect the progress of their interiors but now that all the work is complete. Known for his luxury cars and modified bikes collection, Shahid Kapoor has been allotted six parking slots in Three Sixty West. On the work front, the Udta Punjab actor will next be seen in a web series.