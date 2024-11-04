Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor attend screening of Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : The makers of Prime Video's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' organized a special screening of the show for the members of the film industry in Mumbai on Monday.

Varun Dhawan, who is headlining the show with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, attended the screening in full dapper mode. He paired a black shirt with matching pants.

Samantha arrived at the screening in a shiny silver dress. Actor Sikander Kher, who plays a pivotal role in the show, too, marked his presence.

Stars like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia and Kritika Kamra also came to the screening to cheer for the 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

