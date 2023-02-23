Shahid Kapoor brings A-game to the table with Khiladi campaign

Mumbai, Feb 23 Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his recently released streaming show, 'Farzi', has shot for the campaign of sports platform khiladi.com.

Energetic versatile and jovial, the actor changed the vibe in the studio, as soon as he stepped in for the campaign shoot of the sports platform. While the shoot was fun, it reflects in the final output as well. The first reel which has gone live on the actor's instagram handle, shows him in an office set up.

Check out the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CooxmQQPm-C/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Donning a blue shirt paired with a striped waistcoat, he is seen kicking his feet up on the table while his boss negotiates his bonus percentage.

The boss raises the bar of the bonus while Shahid keeps on coolly refusing until they reach the common consensus. When Shahid finally consents to the amount he closes with the punch line "Kyu Ki Khiladi apna bhav janta hain."

