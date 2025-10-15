Shahid Kapoor calls himself Inshaan Khatter's "proudest cheerleader" after 'HomeBound' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : What could make an elder brother prouder than watching his younger one soar to new heights? For Shahid Kapoor, that moment arrived this week as he watched his brother Ishaan Khatter win over audiences and critics alike with his outstanding performance in 'Homebound.'

The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Ishaan's success with a post that instantly won hearts.

Sharing a set of black-and-white pictures of the two hugging tightly, Shahid called himself Ishaan's "proudest cheerleader."

"This boy is an artist that's homebound. @ishaankhatter am so proud of you. It's a joy to see you come into your own as an actor and express your inner self with honestly and commitment. You are going from strength to strength and I can't tell you how proud I feel. You go get em boy. Show them what you got. Always your proudest cheerleader," the actor wrote.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound revolves the story of two childhood friends, Shoaib, (played by Ishaan Khatter), and Chandan, (played by Vishal Jethwa), who dream of becoming police officers to escape the discrimination that shapes their lives. As their hopes clash with harsh realities, the film paints a moving portrait of friendship, identity, and resilience in rural India. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Backed by Dharma Productions and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, 'Homebound' has not only received widespread critical acclaim but has also been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in 'Cocktail 2,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. The film is a sequel to Cocktail, which was released in 2012 and featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

