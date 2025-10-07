Shahid Kapoor drives around in his swanky 6 cylinder BMW M2

Mumbai, Oct 7 Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Deva’, was seen zipping around in his swanky and sporty BMW M2 on Tuesday.

The videos of the actor driving around in his new mean machine show him dressed in casuals, and he steers his baby blue coloured car.

The BMW M2 is a compact high-performance sports coupe that blends agility, power, and luxury. It is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, and around 450–480 horsepower (depending on the variant), enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just over 4 seconds. Its rear-wheel-drive layout, optional M xDrive all-wheel drive, and adaptive M suspension ensure precise handling and cornering stability, making it a driver-focused machine.

The car is priced at INR 1.08 crore, and M2 features an M-specific chassis, upgraded brakes, and a dual-clutch automatic or manual transmission, offering versatility in driving style. Inside, it combines sport seats, premium materials, and an intuitive infotainment system, reflecting BMW’s commitment to comfort alongside performance.

Aerodynamic enhancements, aggressive styling cues, and signature M design elements distinguish it visually from the standard 2 Series. Positioned as a compact yet potent sports car, the BMW M2 appeals to enthusiasts seeking thrilling performance without sacrificing everyday usability, making it a benchmark in the entry-level M segment.

Earlier, the actor had said that he no longer remembers what he enjoys eating, as he indulged in a rare “cheat day” after a “really long time”. Taking to his Instagram stories section, Shahid posted a close-up selfie of himself. In the image, the actor could be seen in a grey outfit and in a thoughtful pose. “Cheat de after so long bhool gaya what I like (sic)”, he wrote as the caption, which indicates that he no longer recalls his personal food cravings or preferences.

On the work front, Shahid, who made his debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, will be seen starring in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s “O' Romeo”, which was earlier titled as ‘Arjun Ustara’.

The upcoming gangster drama, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor