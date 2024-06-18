Shahid Kapoor drops throwback pics as 'Udta Punjab' completes 8 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : As 'Udta Punjab' celebrates its 8th anniversary, actor Shahid Kapoor dropped a series of unseen pictures flaunting his ripped physique.

Shahid played the role of Tommy Singh, also known as Gabru, in the film.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Shahid shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Party 8 saal baad bhi - Going Hard!!"

The first picture is a monochromatic picture of Shahid with long hair and a moustache, captioned "Mamma Da Boy." A tattoo on his chest is also visible.

The following images include iconic scenes of Shahid as Tommy Singh with the film's title track playing in the background. The video features a scene co-starring Alia Bhatt. Other pictures include a still from the movie, a mirror selfie from his vanity van, and shots of Shahid flaunting his muscular physique during intense workout sessions.

Soon after the actor dropped the pictures fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "You are fabulous! I still can't believe u went to see the bride-to-be in this character! #lucky tho what a great movie! Sad but nice!"

Another wrote, "Miss this movie."

"This film has my heart," penned a third user.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Udta Punjab' also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie revolves around drug abuse by the youth in the state of Punjab.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Kriti Sanon.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film Deva.

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

