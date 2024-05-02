Check Out: Shahid Kapoor Flaunts His Biceps As Wife Mira Clicks Picture From Their Joint Workout Session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Couples who work out together stay togetherthat's what Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have sought to exemplify through their latest Instagram picture. A while ago, Mira dropped a picture from their joint workout session, dishing out fitness goals. In the image, Mira, decked up in stylish gym wear, could be seen taking a mirror selfie. Shahid, being his goofy self, stood behind her and flexed his biceps.

"You complete me," Mira captioned the post, garnering netizens' praise. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "You both are so fit." "Fit Jodi," another one wrote. Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shahid who recently appeared in the rom-com 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Kriti Sanon, received positive reviews for his performance. The film also performed decently at the box office. Looking ahead, Kapoor's fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, 'Devaa,' directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is slated for a theatrical release on Dussehra this year.

