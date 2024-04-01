Shahid Kapoor flaunts his rugged body from Deva's set; fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is winning praise for his rom-com role in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' opposite Kriti Sanon, excited fans with a sneak peek from the set of his new project, 'Deva.'

Shahid on Monday took to his official Instagram account to share a picture of himself from the sets of 'Deva.'

In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his muscular body

Shahid shared the image with just the letter 'D' as the caption.

As soon as the 'Jab We Met' actor dropped the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Deva looking Dangerous."

Another user wrote, "Deva killer look."

A third user wrote, "Looking handsome sir."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

He is also set to headline the mythological drama 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues'.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi.

