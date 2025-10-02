Shahid Kapoor has forgotten what he likes to eat

Mumbai, Oct 2 Bollywood actor and an ardent fitness enthusiast Shahid Kapoor said that he no longer remembers what he enjoys eating, as he indulged in a rare “cheat day” after a “really long time”.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, Shahid posted a close-up selfie of himself. In the image, the actor could be seen in a grey outfit and in a thoughtful pose.

“Cheat de after so long bhool gaya what I like (sic)….” he wrote as the caption, which indicates that he no longer recalls his personal food cravings or preferences.

On the work front, Shahid, who made his debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, will be seen starring in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s “O' Romeo”, which was earlier titled as “Arjun Ustara”.

The upcoming gangster drama, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

It is said to be a love story set in the 1990s and is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai. The film is set to release on February 14.

The film marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and the director after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’.

The film is a high octane action thriller, and also stars Nana Patekar. It is shot in picturesque locations. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

After wrapping up the film, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done.”

“As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am …….."

Praising his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani, Shahid wrote: "This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with.”

“Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother."

"Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor