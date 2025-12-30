Shahid Kapoor hopes to "work more, spend more time with family" in the New Year

New Delhi [India], December 30 : As 2025 wraps up, it's time to embrace new ideas and make resolutions for the coming year. However, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor does not believe in waiting for the New Year to bring about change, stressing that personal growth should happen whenever one feels the need for it.

Speaking about his New Year's resolution, Shahid said he prefers to act on his instincts rather than wait for the time to change. "If I feel like I want to change something, I change it. I don't wait for the end of the year," he told ANI, adding that he is content with his current journey, both personally and professionally.

The actor shared that his hopes for the coming year include continuing his work, spending more time with his family and spreading positivity. "More of the same. I'm very happy with what I'm doing and I hope to work more, spend more time with family and spread a few more smiles and a little more love," he said.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor has an eventful year ahead. He is set to reunite with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for the action thriller O' Romeo, marking their collaboration after 'Kaminey', 'Haider' and 'Rangoon'. The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Tripti Dimri and veteran actor Nana Patekar and is slated for a Valentine's Day release.

Apart from 'O' Romeo', Shahid also has 'Cocktail 2' in the pipeline alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Known for his versatility across genres, the actor remains one of the most bankable performers in the industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor