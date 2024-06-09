Shahid Kapoor leaves fans drooling with his new gym pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : It's a happy Sunday for actor Shahid Kapoor's fans as he dropped drool-worthy picture from his gym session.

Flaunting his chiselled physique in a mirror selfie, Shahid treated fans with a new glimpse on his Instagram.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy Sunday."

As soon as the picture was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Kabir Singh Era Back."

Another user commented, "U JUST MADE THE SUNDAY BETTER."

"Omg omg omg," another comment read.

Recently, Shahid posted a selfie, revealing his appearance for his upcoming film 'Deva'. The selfie also included a photograph of himself from a decade ago.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.

