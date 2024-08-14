Shahid Kapoor marks 15 yrs of 'Kaminey'; fans ask for sequel

Mumbai, Aug 14 Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated 15 years of his action film 'Kaminey', by dropping a montage video which has snippets from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid, who has 46.9 million followers on the photo sharing application shared a Reel video, which has stills from the movie, and featuring Shahid in the dual roles of Charlie and Guddu.

The post is captioned as: "Fifteen years of Kaminey!"

Actor Jibraan Khan wrote: "Classic".

A fan commented: "Miss this Shahid. So much better than Kabir Singh." Another user said: "We want sequel". A fan wrote: "The movie which allowed you to showcase your acting skills!"

Another user commented: "The best Shahid Kapoor movie".

The 2009 action film 'Kaminey' was written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under UTV Motion Pictures. The movie also featured Priyanka Chopra and Amole Gupte in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, 'Kaminey' followed a rivalry between a pair of twins, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter, over the course of a single day.

The soundtrack of the movie composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics written by Gulzar, featured eight tracks and had topped the charts across various platforms. The album included hit songs like 'Dhan Te Nan', 'Fatak', 'Raat Ke Dhai Baje', and 'Pehli Baar Mohabbat'.

On the personal side, Shahid had tied the knot with Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the professional front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.

