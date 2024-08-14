Shahid Kapoor marks 15th anniversary of 'Kaminey' with special nostalgic post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated 15 years of his iconic film 'Kaminey' with a special nostalgic post.

The 'Jab We Met' actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a video showcasing memorable moments from the 2009 film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra.

The post included several iconic scenes from the movie, highlighting Shahid's impressive acting skills.

In the caption, he playfully wrote, "ph-ph-ph-phifteen years of Kaminey!", referencing his character's signature stammer in the film.

As soon as Shahid shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with their appreciation.

One fan commented, "The movie which allowed you to showcase your acting skills!"

Another called it "One of the best work!!! This was a masterpiece."

A third fan expressed their excitement, writing, "Kya fahi movie thi ye."

Kaminey is a 2009 Bollywood film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, known for its intense storyline and unique characters. Shahid Kapoor plays dual roles as twin brothers, Charlie and Guddu, each with distinct speech impediments. The movie, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, follows the brothers as they navigate a dangerous world of crime.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Deva alongside Pooja Hedge.

Last month, Shahid treated fans with an interesting new poster of himself along with the announcement of the new release date of his action thriller 'Deva' on Instagram.

The poster shows Shahid in full action mode. Wearing police written over a t-shirt and jeans, ready with a gun in his hands for a fight, the actor flaunted his toned body and short hair look.

Along with a poster, he wrote, "Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE'S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!."

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Last year, in October, Shahid shared a first glimpse of the film.

In the poster, Shahid could be seen carrying a rugged look while dressed in a white shirt and trousers.

He wore a pair of sunglasses and carried a gun in one of his hands.

Sharing the still, he wrote, "DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024."

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur '

Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

Rosshan Andrrews is known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

Initially, it was also announced that the film would be released on October 11, 2024. Now, the action thriller will be released on February 14, 2025.

