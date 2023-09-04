Shahid Kapoor, Mira pose for perfect family picture at half-brother Ruhaan-Manukriti's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira attended the wedding of his half-brother Ruhaan with Manukriti, an intimate affair, culminating in a perfect family picture.

The son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Ruhaan Kapoor recently tied the knot with the daughter of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa, Manukriti Pahwa.

Pre-wedding festivities were hosted by both the family on Saturday in Mumbai.

On Sunday, bride-to-be Manukriti shared a perfect family picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever!! 28.08.2023. Will always be the most special.”

The frame features Pankaj and Supriya with their daughter Sanah Kapoor. Shahid with his wife Mira Rajput and kids- Misha and Zain.

Manukriti's parents Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa.

Apart from the family, what caught the attention was father-son duo Shahid and Zain as they looked dapper in traditional attire.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

One of the users wrote, “Perfect frame.”

“Lovely family picture. Stay blessed, another commented.

Meanwhile, Ruhaan Kapoor and his sister, Sanah Kapur, were both married in the same family.

Sanah Kapur, the daughter of Pankaj Kapurr and Supriya Pathak, married Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son, Mayank Pahwa, in an intimate ceremony in March 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor